Antonio Rudiger suspension threat ahead of El Clasico

Real Madrid head into the international break in a positive mood after picking up their eighth La Liga win of the campaign.

Jude Bellingham’s double helped Los Blancos to a 4-0 victory at home to Osasuna in the Spanish capital but Carlo Ancelotti remains mindful of his defensive issues.

David Alaba remains sidelined through injury with his return date unconfirmed at this stage.

Nacho Fernandez missed the Osasuna win through suspension as he served the first match of a three game ban with the veteran defender also ruled out of the El Clasico trip to Barcelona on October 28.

With Nacho unavailable and Alaba sill struggling for fitness, there is even more attention on Antonio Rudiger, as the only fit senior centre back in the squad.

As per reports from Marca, Ancelotti is considering resting Rudiger for the October 21 trip to Sevilla, after he collected a fourth league booking of the season this weekend.

A fifth yellow card in Andalucia would rule him out of the tie at Barcelona and put major pressure on Ancelotti’s absentee list.