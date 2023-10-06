Xavi prepared to stick with Oriol Romeu as midfield pivot

Barcelona head coach Xavi is prepared to continue with Oriol Romeu as his first choice defensive midfield option in 2023.

Xavi made a move to bring the experienced Catalan back to his boyhood club at the start of the 2023/24 season after a strong season at neighbours Girona.

Despite his impressive statistics last season, Romeu’s signing was not greeted with major excitement from the Barcelona fans, as part of Xavi’s intended plan to ‘replace’ Sergio Busquets.

Busquets’ departure left a hole in the Barcelona squad, which Romeu has looked to fill in recent weeks, but he is not the long term solution, and Xavi knows as the club’s financial picture improves, so to will his options in the transfer market.

Romeu has started seven of Barcelona’s eight La Liga games so far in 2023/24 but he is yet to complete 90 minutes in league action.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Xavi still considers Romeu as a ‘pillar’ in his starting XI, and is not looking to change, but the club will continue to manage his game time this season.