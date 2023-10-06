Xavi Hernandez settles on call-up for Barcelona Atletic youngster in place of Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez will turn to the youth ranks once again in order to fill out his squad against Granada this weekend.

The Blaugrana have just three forwards available, one of which is 16-year-old Lamine Yamal. Following injuries to Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, Xavi is going to have to look alternatives. None of Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres or Joao Felix are natural options through the middle, and Jijantes say that Pau Victor is highly likely to travel with the Blaugrana.

🚨 JUST IN: Everything suggests that PAU VÍCTOR will be called up by Xavi for the game vs. Granada. He's the striker best positioned to come up to the first team with Lewandowski out injured. He's the Pichichi of Rafa Márquez' Barça Atlètic side. @albert_roge, @JijantesFC 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZrocV9nIoI — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 6, 2023

The 21-year-old joined from Girona on loan this summer, and has hit the ground running for Rafa Marquez. Scoring four goals and giving an assist in his six matches with Barca Atletic, Victor has directly contributed to 70% of their seven goals.

Noted for his goalscoring instinct, he has operated from the left side this season too, scoring a brace from that position. Capable of reading the game well, Victor could become the latest youngster given their shot by Xavi, who has had to rely on youth players frequently since he arrived in the position.