WATCH: Future Real Madrid star Endrick denied roulette winner in Copa Libertadores semi-final stoppage time

Future Real Madrid forward Endrick Felipe is playing out his last year at Palmeiras, with his €60m move agreed for July of 2024. It means he will see the first half of the season with Palmeiras, but on Thursday night his last chance to win the Copa Libertadores before leaving slipped away.

Palmeiras were taking on Boca Juniors with the tie deadlocked at 1-1 on aggregate following a 0-0 draw in Buenos Aires. Edinson Cavani had given Boca the lead, but after Marcos Rojo was sent off in the 65th minute, Joaquin Piquerez levelled eight minutes later.

As the game moved into its final stages, it looked as if Palmeiras would find a way through, with another former Manchester United figure in Sergio Romero stopping an overhead kick from Rony.

The ball would then fall to Endrick, but with Romero closing him quickly, could not complete a roulette move and bundle in the winner from close range in stoppage time.

Endrick Felipe will not win the Copa Libertadores before he joins Real Madrid. Boca Juniors outlasted Palmeiras in the semi-final last night, but Endrick did have a hint of a chance…

The Brazilians would end up eliminated on penalties 4-2 by Boca, who will go on to face Fluminense in the final at the start of November.

Endrick has scored seven goals for Palmeiras this season, which for any normal 17-year-old is a strong tally. Yet with the pressure on after agreeing a move to Real Madrid last December, many have been disappointed with his impact, with Endrick himself admitting he has found life under the microscope difficult.