Valencia-based paper release shocking Vinicius Junior front cover following testimony in racism case

Valencia-based newspaper Superdeporte have not been shy about going after Vinicius Junior in the aftermath of the Brazilian being racially abused at Mestalla. Following his testimony on Thursday, they released a rather eyebrow-raising cover.

Vinicius was racially abused during a match at Mestalla in May, where the Brazilian pointed out several people in the crowd making monkey noises. Valencia helped to quickly identify three people that are now standing trial for racial abuse.

However at the time Carlo Ancelotti accused the entirety of Mestalla of chanting ‘monkey’ at Vinicius, something he retracted shortly after. Valencia and Superdeporte reacted vociferously to that suggestion at the time.

On Thursday Vinicius gave his testimony in the racism case, and allegedly echoed Ancelotti’s initial thoughts that the whole of Mestalla was racially abusing him, despite the fact it was just the three people on trial. Shortly after, Valencia issued a furious statement asking Vinicius to rectify his words, and claiming that racism ‘cannot be combated with lies and unfounded fallacies’.

Friday morning came and Superdeporte released their front cover, comparing the Brazilian to Pinocchio, with a crude depiction of a large nose on the Brazilian.

‘The Madridista recognises that he provoked the fans but lies to the judge in calling out all of Mestalla for racist insults’, reads the front page under the title ‘Pinochius’.

There’s no doubt that the entire capacity of Mestalla was not chanting racial abuse at Vinicius, but neither was it likely restricted to the three standing trial. Guessing the exact amount or proving just how many people will remain contentious, but what is not in doubt is the tone taken against Vinicius.

Clearly the Brazilian is the victim of the incident, and even if his actions are perhaps not calming the situation, Vinicius has gone to work and undergone a traumatic event. Even if Vinicius is incorrect in his statements, the defence of the entirety of Mestalla has been much stronger than the condemnation of the racism itself as a general theme, including when Valencia player Mouctar Diakhaby alleged that Cadiz player Jose Mari racially abused him two years previously.