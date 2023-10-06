Spain squad announced for Scotland and Norway: six changes, four Real Sociedad players included, two potential debuts

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has made his Spain squad public, as they prepare for in theory their two most difficult remaining fixtures in their European qualifying campaign against Scotland in Seville and Norway in Oslo.

There are two potential debutants in the squad, with Athletic Club’s Oihan Sancet earning his first call-up and Real Madrid left-back Fran Garcia also in line for his Spain debut.

Those are two of the six changes, which see Cesar Azpilicueta, Jose Gaya, Alex Baena, Abel Ruiz, Marco Asensio and Dani Olmo, with the final two injured and Gaya a major doubt.

🇪🇸Spain have announced their squad for their international clashes with Scotland and Norway. 🆕Luis de la Fuente has made six changes, including potential debuts for Fran Garcia and Oihan Sancet. Jesus Navas and Mikel Oyarzabal are also back🦾 pic.twitter.com/T7jpCyLntw — Football España (@footballespana_) October 6, 2023

In addition to Garcia and Sancet, veteran right-back Jesus Navas is back in the squad, as are Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres and Yeremy Pino. Over half of the squad is made up of players from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Real Sociedad, all of which have four players included.

🚨🇪🇸 Official: Álvaro Morata has been called up to the Spain national team. ❌ Hermoso, Koke, Saúl, Llorente and Azpilicueta have been left out. pic.twitter.com/aouLiZLdMb — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) October 6, 2023

After the announcement, Luis de la Fuente justified the selection of Aymeric Laporte, now operating in Saudi Arabia, saying that he was having more minutes. It is a testament to Real Sociedad’s fine work, with around 16 academy players competing in the first team dynamics, that they are now matching the number of players that the Clasico duo are contributing.