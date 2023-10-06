Saul Niguez confirms summer Number 8 swap with Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has revealed his deal with Antoine Griezmann to retake the No.8 shirt in Madrid.

Niguez has been speaking about his return to form and fitness this season with the Spain international now back in Diego Simeone’s squad plans.

His time in Madrid looked to be over throughout the last 12 months, amid links with a possible move to Saudi Arabia, after a disappointing loan spell at Chelsea in 2021/22.

Griezmann wore the No.8 in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, despite Niguez’s return to Madrid last summer, but they agreed a change ahead for the current campaign.

Niguez is the current holder of his old number, with Griezmann switching to No.7, after Joao Felix’s season long loan switch to Barcelona.

“When I returned in the summer it was already agreed that he (Griezmann) would take another number, because the No.8 for him is not special, and it is for me”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“The club decided to give it to me after my request. For me it is very special. It’s an important number for the club and I want to be important, how much I play, has nothing to do with that.”

Niguez has featured in seven of Atletico’s eight La Liga games so far this season, with four starts, and he is waiting for his first goal of the campaign.