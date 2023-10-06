Real Madrid star pays homage to music star Jay-Z with celebration

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is arguably the best that Brazil have, and while Jude Bellingham has now entered into dispute on the matter, arguably the best Los Blancos have too. After a dramatic rise in the past two years, he is now a global superstar.

The Brazilian scored his first goal after injury against Napoli on Tuesday, having returned to action against Las Palmas the previous Wednesday. Vinicius was spotted ‘taking a photo’ of Jude Bellingham after the Englishman scored his goal, but his celebration has also been picked out by music fans too.

Vinicius made a pyramid sign with his hands to the camera as he walked away from the corner, which is in fact in reference to Jay-Z. The symbol itself is a registered trademark of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation brand, and it’s a symbol the singer himself often makes.

As it happens, the links between the two go beyond just the Brazilian’s fancy for Jay-Z’s music. Roc Nation Sports, a wing of the larger brand, acquired the Brazilian Agencia TFM in July. as per Marca. Previously Vinicius’ representatives, it is now Jay-Z’s Roc Nation that represents the Real Madrid forward.

It’s not quite Barcelona sticking Drake on the front of their shirts, but it might have cracked a smile from the rapper – if he cares about football.