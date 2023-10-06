Real Madrid evaluating four young central defenders to over from veteran

Real Madrid are not known for their sentimentality when it comes to their veterans, having cut the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and Casemiro loose when it suited them. Luka Modric is making the headlines as the next veteran to potentially exit the Santiago Bernabeu, but Los Blancos are preparing for another loss.

In the Croatian’s case, Real Madrid have ample replacements in midfield, with Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde hungry for minutes. Nacho Fernandez has never been a starter for Real Madrid, but has played a crucial role as part of the squad for the past decade.

At 33 though, turning 34 in January, Nacho is likely nearing the end of his time at the club. He signed a one-year extension last summer, but was close to leaving too.

According to Sport, Real Madrid are on the hunt for his eventual replacement. With David Alaba, Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger in situ, they have three starting quality options in the position as it is, and thus will look for a younger option to develop as Nacho’s replacement.

Academy products Rafa Marin (on loan at Alaves), Alvaro Carrillo and Marvel are all options to move into that role, although generally Castilla players struggle for opportunities at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Four of the alternatives on the market have been revealed. Sporting CP central defender Ousmane Diomande has been impressing under Ruben Amorim at just 19, and has been capped by Ivory Coast already. Leny Yoro shares dual Ivorian-French nationality, and has started more than half of Lille’s games this season, looking good in the process. Slightly more high profile are Giorgio Scalvini of Atalanta, and Malick Thiaw of Milan. The latter they report can leave for €20m, although this does sound a little low.

Real Madrid are likely to be competing with other top European clubs for their respective signatures, and perhaps the trickiest part will be convincing them that there is a pathway to first-team football. Los Blancos will no doubt point to the recent young generation of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior as examples of their track record, something that adds to their appeal, and previously they could not use previously.