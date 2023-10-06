Manchester City preparing Erling Haaland extension to block Real Madrid interest

Manchester City will prioritise contract extension talks with Erling Haaland in the coming months.

Haaland enjoyed an incredible first season in Manchester after joining the Premier League champions from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

The Norwegian international broke the Premier League Golden Boot record, with an outrageous return of 36 league goals in 2022/23, as City went on to win a treble, including a first ever Champions League title.

However, his long term future at City remains a source of speculation with his contract running to 2027, but the deal contains ntwo rumoured break clauses.

The first of which becomes active at the end of this season, which could allow him to leave for between £150-170m, if he wants to pursue a challenge elsewhere.

Real Madrid retain a long standing interest in Haaland, having previously tried to sign him from Dortmund, but their chances of a 2024 deal are slim.

As per reports from the Daily Telegraph, City are wary of Real Madrid turning to Haaland, if they fail to sign Kylian Mbappe, and want to extend his deal to 2029.