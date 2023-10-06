Juventus chasing Atletico Madrid target as Paul Pogba replacement

Tottenham star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could leave the club at the start of 2024 amid ongoing transfer links to Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone came close to completing a string of deals on the final day of the summer transfer window, with the Argentinian previously stating his determination to sign a new midfielder.

Atletico were linked with Hojbjerg during the summer with the Danish international tipped to be a sale option under Ange Postecoglu in North London.

Hojbjerg has since claimed he wants to fight his way back into Postecoglu’s squad plans but the Australian manager remains unconvinced over his future.

However, as per the latest update from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, there could be an incoming offer from Juventus, amid the potential for Paul Pogba being suspended.

The French international is currently being investigated for potential failed drugs tests and could face a four year ban before the end of 2023.