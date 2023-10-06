Jose Gimenez extends Atletico Madrid contract to 2028

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez has agreed a contract extension at the club until 2028.

The club had prioritised renewal talks with the Uruguayan international over the summer as part of their determined push to keep him at the club on a long term basis.

Gimenez’s rugged and passionate style of defending at centre back has endeared him to the Atletico fan base in recent years and he is a real favourite of the home supporters at the Estadio Metropolitnao.

Jose Gimenez extends his Atletico Madrid contract to 2⃣0⃣2⃣8⃣ 💪🇺🇾 https://t.co/Cv5NfgOeA8 — Football España (@footballespana_) October 6, 2023

The 28-year-old is now into his eleventh season in Madrid, and he is expected to break the 300 club appearance mark before the end of 2023, after already completing over 200 La Liga games for Atletico.

This agreement looks to end any chance of Gimenez potentially leaving the club in the upcoming future, with previous links to Chelsea, as he aims to build on two La Liga titles and a Europa League already won at the club.

Images via Atletico Madrid CF on X