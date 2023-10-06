Florentino Perez aiming to build ‘Real Madrid Disneylands’, including US theme park

Real Madrid are looking to make theme parks a theme of their business plan in the coming years, according to the latest in the Spanish capital.

Los Blancos announced late last year that they would be partnering with Dubai to build a Real Madrid theme park in the coming years, while this week an agreement for Visit Dubai to be their tourist destination sponsor was also announced. The theme parkk will also include luxury hotels, and will be built on a human-made island in the shape of their crest.

Real Madrid’s plans to expand into entertainment opportunities abroad reach far beyond that though, according to Diario AS. As per the Madrid outlet, Los Blancos intend on building two more ‘Disneylands’, one in Miami, USA, the other in Beijing, China.

Florentino Perez is a controversial figure in Spain, particularly for some of his business links, but there is no denying that he has put Los Blancos in a healthy financial position, and pushed football’s revenue streams forward dramatically in the last two decades.