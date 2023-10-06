Ferland Mendy tipped for centre back spot as Real Madrid host Osasuna

Carlo Ancelotti will be forced into another defensive reshuffle for tomorrow’s La Liga clash with Osasuna.

Real Madrid are battling against a defensive crisis ahead of the international break with Austrian defender David Alaba still not fit enough to rejoin the squad.

Ancelotti confirmed no fresh injury worries, following the 3-2 midweek Champions League win away at Napoli, but Nacho has been removed from an otherwise unchanged squad, due to suspension.

Nacho’s ban and Alaba’s injury has left Ancelotti short on options on who to start at centre back with the Italian claiming Ferland Mendy and Aurelien Tchouameni are the two candidates.

Mendy came on in his preferred left back slot in the closing stages in Naples with Tchouameni completing 90 minutes in midfield.

The situation will force one of them to play out of position and reports from Marca claim Mendy has been selected, due to his greater experience of playing defence, as Ancelotti looks to assess his options for the weeks ahead.