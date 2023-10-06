Barcelona ready to battle Manchester City for PSG’s La Masia graduate

Barcelona could look to bring their former La Masia prodigy Xavi Simons back to the club in 2024.

Simons caught the eye during nine years in the Barcelona underage system, from 2010 to 2019, but he opted to leave, after failing to agree a new contract in Catalonia.

His departure from Barcelona allowed the Dutch international to complete a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, but his time in the French capital has not been smooth, and he is expected to leave next summer.

After leaving PSG to join PSV Eindhoven in 2021, the Ligue 1 champions included a €6m buyback clause in the agreement, which they activated less than 12 months later, after a brilliant first season in the Eredivisie.

Despite looking set for a first team role at the Parc des Princes this season, Simons was immediately loaned to RB Leipzig, for the 2023/24 campaign.

As per reports from Fichajes.net, Simons is frustrated over PSG’s lack of clarity on his future, and Barcelona and Manchester City are prepared to make an offer for him in 2024.