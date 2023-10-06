Atletico Madrid star admits his situation has turned around after loan exit

Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez has opened up on a difficult few years for him in the Spanish capital.

Niguez was tipped to become one of the best midfielders in La Liga during his early days in the Los Rojoblancos engine room after making his league debut bakc in 2013.

However, injuries and a lack of form saw his career derailed, with Diego Simeone clearly losing confidence in his ability to be a regular starter, and his future looked bleak.

A season long loan move to move to Premier League side Chelsea proved to be a turning point as he returned to Madrid with few options on the table.

Despite being linked with a move to Italy in 2022, and Saudi Arabia in 2023, the 28-year-old stuck it out in Madrid, and has finally forced his way back into Simeone’s plans with a strong start to the 2023/24 season.

Simeone has praised his resilience in rediscovering his spark and Niguez admitted the road back has been difficult for him at times.

“The most important thing is to know how to overcome adversity. The tranquillity and stability of my family has kept me going”, as per reports from Marca.

“There was a time when I came to train and I didn’t enjoy it, I had a really bad time.

“But, that support, when things were not going well, has been key for me.”