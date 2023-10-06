Athletic Club secure dominant Almeria win

Athletic Club returned to winning ways in La Liga action as they stormed past struggling Almeria in Bilbao.

The Basque side were in need of a positive reaction, following their 3-0 loss to local rivals Real Sociedad last weekend, as rock bottom Almeria arrived at the Estadio San Mames in Friday night action.

However, the home side responded with a dominant 3-0 victory, to move into the top four overnight, as two late goals secured the final result.

Gorka Guruzeta’s close range finish got the hosts off to an ideal start inside the opening ten minutes before the home side hit the woodwork twice before the break.

Great team move! 👏 Gorka Guruzeta scores Athletic Club's first goal of the game 🦁 pic.twitter.com/5PWsM0NsFK — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 6, 2023

The tempo did not drop after the restart as Dani Garcia burst into the box to head home and double Athletic Club’s lead.

Oihan Sancet pounced to net the third goal late on, as part of a superb individual performance, to wrap up all three points head of the international break.

3-0 to Athletic Club! 🦁 Oihan Sancet scores after some great work from Nico Williams 👊 pic.twitter.com/Kj4kEFjCdZ — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 6, 2023

Images via Getty Images