Two more Atletico Madrid players suffer knocks against Feyenoord as injury issues pile up for Diego Simeone

It has been a season of rotten luck for Atletico Madrid. Although they have maintained a high level on the pitch, they are into double digits in terms of injury issues, despite the season having started less than two months ago.

A high number of first team players have been struck down with various injury issues so far, with no less than seven players (Reinildo Mandava, Caglar Soyuncu, Jose Maria Gimenez, Stefan Savic, Thomas Lemar, Pablo Barrios and Memphis Depay) still out injured for Atletico at this stage.

Diario AS have now reported that Angel Correa ended the match against Feyenoord on Wednesday with pain in the knee he injured during the victory over Real Madrid, and is a doubt for this weekend’s blockbuster match with Real Sociedad at the Civitas Metropolitano. Jan Oblak also suffered an overload against Dutch champions, although he is expected to be fine to play against La Real.

The international break comes at a good time for Atletico Madrid. It has been a gruelling schedule of seven matches in three weeks, so Diego Simeone will relish having his side rest for a few days (apart from those meeting up with their respective national sides). He will hope that the break does his players some much-needed good.