Six Feyenoord fans arrested for disturbances at Metropolitano, one child injured

Six Feyenoord fans have been arrested for disturbances inside the Metrpolitano during their clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening.

3,000 Feyenoord fans were in the away section, but a number of the traveling support had bought tickets in the home end too, with some even paying up to €190 in order to secure VIP tickets.

It was there that the problems occurred, with Relevo reporting that five men between the ages of 20 and 52, and one 17-year-old, were arrested after the match by stadium police.

The incident reportedly began after Feyenoord fans started hitting an Atletico fan, and then began to throw tables and chairs.

“They started throwing chairs and tables at the normal people who were in that VIP box. A chair flew past my brother and the person next to him broke his nose with the chair.”

Various injuries were recorded, and one child was reportedly hurt too.

Both sides will nervously await the UEFA report on the matter. Feyenoord are clearly at risk of action for their fans, but Atletico too could face punishment, as the host side is responsible for security within the stadium.

There were also reports of an arranged fight between rival fan groups before the match, although this has not been confirmed by police.

