Sevilla star likely to be back on sale in January transfer window

Sevilla look likely to court sales again this summer, according to the latest coming out of the Andalusian capital.

Los Nervionenses were keen to continue sanitising their accounts this summer, but ended up spending more than they brought in, with the €21m sale of Yassine Bounou the only significant income from their transfer window. In addition, Sporting Director Victor Orta agreed to mutually terminate the contracts of Oussama Idrissi and Papu Gomez.

According to ED, Marcos Acuna could be the next out of the door. The 31-year-old World Cup-winner has been a crucial part of their side in recent years, although he has only been fit for 257 minutes this season. He could return to the starting line-up against Rayo Vallecano this weekend.

They say that once he is fit, he will be back in the shop window again. The fine start to the season from Adria Pedrosa has convinced Sevilla that they can survive without Acuna, and the Argentine was close to departing for the Premier League in August, but a move was scuppered by injury.

The question will be how much Sevilla save in salary or can muster in terms of a transfer fee. Given his value to the side, it seems Sevilla are surprisingly determined to get rid of Acuna, who helped them in their Europa League triumph last season.