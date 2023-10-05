Real Madrid keeping tabs on La Liga starlet already making an impact with goals

Real Madrid are reportedly looking at the latest youngster to graduate from the Real Betis academy, Assane Diao.

Born to Senegalese parentage in Badajoz, Extremadura, he moved Cadiz in 2021, and caught the eye of Betis scouts while playing against Los Verdiblancos’ B team in the fourth division. Diao only turned 18 at the beginning of September, but is already making an impact under Manuel Pellegrini.

“Of course we had considered him as an option for the season, we saw him in the preseason and also training every day. He has a lot of power, I am happy for the goal he scored, although he was feeling the rhythm of the game. Without a doubt he is a player with a great future,” Pellegrini told Relevo.

Diao made his debut in the Europa League against Rangers in the closing stages of a 1-0 defeat, but has played 153 minutes in their two La Liga matches since against Granada and Valencia. He has scored in both of them.

Already with four caps for Spain’s under-19s side, El Confidencial report (via ED) that not only are various English sides watching him, Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on the 18-year-old since May.

Betis have him tied down on a contract until 2027, with a release clause of €30m, which should give them some peace of mind. However if Diao continues to score goals and becomes a semi-regular part of the first team, they will no doubt consider a new contract before the campaign is out. His impact has been welcome news for a thin Betis squad, as Pellegrini looks to mount yet another European challenge.