Real Madrid announce new sponsor in the Middle East ahead of theme park

Real Madrid have announced a new sponsor as, the club sign a ten-year agreement with the Middle Eastern tourist board to become their official tourist destination.

In the announcement, they claim that they will bring ‘the flavour of Dubai to the Santiago Bernabeu’ stadium. There have been no details released on the exact numbers of the deal.

This comes in the wake of news late last year that a Real Madrid theme park that is to be built in the United Arab Emirates, which will bring fans closer to the team and allow fans to relive the greatest moments of their favourite team.

It comes as part of the latest wave of fossil fuelled investment into football, as Riyadh Air recently agreed to become Atletico Madrid’s main shirt sponsor. Before that, Barcelona had Qatar Airways and Qatar Foundation on the front of their kits. La Liga have also agreed a deal with Visit Saudi this season, the tourist board in Saudi Arabia, to become a global sponnsor.