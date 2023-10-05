Porto manager Sergio Conceicao makes cutting ‘more than a club’ jibe at Barcelona

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao was irate with referee Anthony Taylor on Wednesday night after his side fell to defeat, feeling that several decisions went against his side.

The home team had two penalty appeals that were not given in their favour, and Taylor was not called across by VAR to review the decisions. Porto fans were also baying for the sending off of Gavi, which did eventually come in stoppage time, but the Estadio do Dragao believed his second yellow should have come sooner.

Conceicao was furious after the match, and hit out against the refereeing, using Barcelona’s famous ‘more than a club’ motto to do so. Diario AS covered his words.

“I have already answered about it in the flash interviews, I don’t know if three or four [decisions that went against us]. We played against more than a club… And that is all I have to say.”

This of course comes with the background of Barcelona being involved in a bribery case, which they have been charged with by a court magistrate. They are yet to be found guilty.

In more general terms, Conceicao was pleased with the pressure Porto were able to exert over Barcelona in their own half.

“I think we lacked something, because we caused ball losses in the final third of Barca, especially in the first half, but we didn’t know how to take advantage of them.”

Barcelona manager Xavi was positive about his side’s victory, despite admitting that their performance was not ideal. No doubt he was delighted just to escape with three points.