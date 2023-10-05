Pepe Reina on being Villarreal’s penalty hero against Rennes – “There is little left to my career and I have to enjoy it”

Villarreal picked up a much-needed victory on MD2 of the Europa League group stages, defeating Rennes 1-0 at the Ceramica. Alexander Sorloth scored the only goal of the game, but that was only half of the story.

The big moment involved 41-year-old Pepe Reina, who was starting in place of Filip Jorgensen in the Villarreal goal. The former Barcelona, Liverpool and Bayern Munich keeper saved a 92nd-minute penalty from Martin Terrier to ensure the victory for the Groguets.

Speaking after the match, an emotional Reina reflected on that moment, and admitted that he will cherish it for a long time to come (via Relevo).

“There is little left to my career, and I have to enjoy it. The beautiful thing is they tell me that I deserve it.

“There are days, in this job, as a keeper that are unpleasant and today, it’s time to enjoy.”

Reina is unlikely to be back out of the Villarreal side for this weekend’s match with Las Palmas, but he probably won’t care too much right now. For now, he will enjoy ensuring his side picked up a vital three points in Europe.