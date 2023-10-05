Osasuna set to be without three key players for Real Madrid clash

Osasuna will travel to Real Madrid without three important parts of their squad this weekend, as Los Rojillo meet Los Blancos for the first time since their Copa del Rey final defeat last April.

Los Rojillo snapped a five-game winless streak with victory over Alaves last weekend, but did suffer for it, as Johan Mojica exited the match just three minutes after coming on. Diario AS have confirmed that he will miss the Real Madrid clash with a thigh muscle strain.

He joins central defender Unai Garcia and Moi Gomez on the sidelines. Alejandro Catena and Aimar Oroz have been winning the battle for game time of late, but Jagoba Arrasate would have been keen to have them with him.

The Basque coach will not be on the sideline either, as he serves the second game of his two-match ban following a red card against Atletico Madrid. Los Rojillo will have Chimy Avila back, who has served his one game ban.

Last time the two sides met at the Santiago Bernabeu, Osasuna left with a 1-1 draw. While generally they are yet to hit full stride this season, Arrasate will ensure that they play the part of tricky customers for a side that comes off the back of an intense Champions League clash in midweek.