Opening match of 2030 World Cup to be played in Spain, Portugal or Morocco – not South America

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Spain, Portugal and Morocco had won their joint-bid to host the 2030 World Cup, beating out consortiums from South America and Saudi Arabia, Greece and Egypt in the process.

It means that the iconic tournament will return to Spain for the first time since 1982. However, it was reported that the nation would have to wait a few extra days to host its first match, with Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay all hosting a fixture each at the beginning of the tournament.

However, a report from MD has stated that this is not the case. These three nations with host their own national teams’ first matches in the 2030 World Cup, but none of them will be the opening fixture of the competition. That will go to Spain, Portugal or Morocco, as they are the actual hosts.

FIFA will not officially proclaim the hosts of the 2030 World Cup until December 2024 – some 15 months away. Until then, very few details will be confirmed, although Spain are certain to have the tournament back on their shores in less than seven years’ time.