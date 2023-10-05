Morocco to fight with Spain to host 2030 World Cup final – “We hope to host an extraordinary final”

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Spain, Portugal and Morocco had won their joint-bid to host the 2030 World Cup, beating out consortiums from South America and Saudi Arabia, Greece and Egypt in the process.

Spain are hosting the iconic tournament for the second time, having held it in 1982. On that occasion, the Santiago Bernabeu was the host stadium for the final, and there are reports that the arena will do the same in 2030.

It has been expected that Spain will host the final, but Morocco are set to rival them for this. President of the Moroccan Football Federation, Faouzi Kekjaa, revealed that he wants to see the 2030 final in Casablanca (via Relevo).

“We hope to live an extraordinary final that honours the whole continent and the young generation in a stadium in Casablanca that will be extraordinary and wonderful.”

Kekjaa also confirmed that Morocco plans to have six stadium available to host matches in 2030, in Agadir, Marrakech, Casablanca, Rabat, Tangier and Fez.

It remains to be seen whether that final be played in Spain or Morocco, but the Spanish Football Federation will be hoping that they are awarded the rights by FIFA.