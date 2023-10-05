Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur eyeing up move for Atletico Madrid director

Although Diego Simeone’s appointment as head coach back in 2011 is often seen as the main reason for Atletico Madrid’s turnaround over the last few years, the club’s recruitment has also played a crucial role.

That part of Atletico is run by Andrea Berta, the club’s Sporting Director. He has overseen much success during his time in the Spanish capital, and according to recent reports, other clubs have begun to take notice of his exploits.

As per The Independent, both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen to signing Berta, who has also been linked with Juventus in the last few months. The two Premier League sides see Berta as an excellent addition to these sporting departments.

It remains to be seen whether either club make their move for Berta over the next few months. However, Atletico Madrid are unlikely to let him leave for cheap, and would be expected to demand a significant compensation package.