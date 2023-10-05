Europa League round-up: Real Betis and Villarreal pick up much-needed victories

The European midweek schedule rounded out on Thursday, and it was an excellent for the La Liga contingent on Tuesday and Wednesday with four wins and one draw in the Champions League. Real Betis and Villarreal hoped to carry that on in the Europa League.

Real Betis 2-1 Sparta Prague

After losing to Rangers on MD1, it was imperative at Real Betis secured victory against Sparta Prague. They did so, although they had to come from behind to pick up the three points.

Veljko Birmancevic scored after four minutes for the Czechs, but goals from Assane Diao and Isco ensured victory over Betis. They are third in Group C, albeit every team currently sits on three points.

Villarreal 1-0 Rennes

Like Betis, Villarreal lost on MD1 so a victory over Ligue 1 side Rennes was much-needed. Fortunately, they were able to secure the three points, with the only goal of the game coming from Alexander Sorloth.

Rennes had a huge chance to equalise in stoppage time, but Pepe Reina saved Martin Terrier’s penalty, which ensured the victory for the hosts. It sees Villarreal rise to second, ahead of Thursday’s opponents.