Details revealed on injury suffered by Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski – “He damaged the ligaments”

Barcelona were dealt a major injury blow during Wednesday’s hard-fought victory over Porto in the Champions League, as Robert Lewandowski was forced off with an ankle injury in the first half.

Despite initial reports suggesting that Lewandowski’s injury was not too serious, it has since been confirmed that he is set to be unavailable for the next month, meaning that he will miss El Clasico, among other important fixtures.

It also means that Lewandowski will miss Poland’s two matches during the upcoming international break, and the national team’s doctor, Jacek Jaroszewski, has revealed that he has spoken to the 35-year-old regarding the injury (via MD).

“I spoke with Robert today and I saw the results of his tests. Unfortunately, the injury turned out to be so serious that it excludes Robert’s participation in the training of the national team and his appearances in the matches against Faroe Islands and Moldova and the next ones of Barcelona.

“There was damage to the ligaments of the ankle joint, which happened when he was jumping. The club has already established a treatment plan.”

Lewandowski’s absence is a major blow for Barcelona, who are already without Pedri and Frenkie de Jong for the next few weeks at least. All three could be out for that Real Madrid clash, which would be disastrous for the Catalans.