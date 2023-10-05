Carlo Ancelotti hoping to repeat Fede Valverde trick with another Real Madrid star

Real Madrid are without a big name striker this season, and while Rodrygo Goes and Joselu Mato will take some of the burden, Carlo Ancelotti has had to ask his midfielders to pitch in more.

With Jude Bellingham, it couldn’t be going better. Nine goals in nine games, with two assists to boot, Ancelotti’s request has been fulfilled. But he is not the only midfielder he is asking for more from.

Aurelien Tchouameni scored his first goal for the club last Saturday, heading home emphatically from a corner to put Los Blancos in control of the game. Ancelotti is hoping the Frenchman can become much more of a threat this season though.

Aurelien Tchouameni only got his first Real Madrid goal on Saturday, with this header against Girona. But Relevo say that Carlo Ancelotti has asked him to shoot more. He feels there are more goals in the Frenchman.

Having identified that Tchouameni can strike the ball sweetly, as evidenced by several goals for France, Ancelotti has asked him to shoot more often according to Relevo. Last season Ancelotti made a bet that Valverde had to reach ten goals, otherwise he woudl give up his coaching licence, and the Uruguayan finished with 12. Previously, he had not gotten past three.

While it is unfair to ask for similar numbers from Tchouameni, given he plays in a deeper position and does not get into the box as often, there is no doubt he can unleash plenty of power from outside of the box. Especially when other teams are sat deeper.

STUNNING STRIKE! Aurelien Tchouameni fires in great shot for France v England

Ancelotti also feels that Tchouameni can add more in terms of his passing, breaking lines and finding the holes between the defence and the midfield of the opposition, where the likes of Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes tend to lurk.