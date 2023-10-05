Camp Nou renovations won’t be finished on time, Barcelona set to extend stay at Olympic Stadium

With the Spotify Camp Nou currently undergoing renovations, Barcelona are playing their home matches during the 2023-24 season at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic. It’s been a luck charm so far, with five wins from five, but they will be eager to return home soon.

The original plan was for Barcelona to return to the Spotify Camp Nou towards the back end of 2024. However, it now looks to be that they won’t be returning at this time, with their time away from home set to be extended.

Jaume Roures, the founder of Mediapro (who is close with Barcelona President Joan Laporta), has told Que T’hi Jugues (via Sport) that the Spotify Camp Nou will not be ready on time.

“We had to build a new stadium, not remodel the current one. It was feasible and possible to build a new stadium in a new location that would also have been cheaper than the current refurbishment.”

“On the other hand, it is obvious to say that next year the Camp Nou will not be finished. This seems obvious to me. You won’t be able to play in the conditions that are being said.”

It means that Barcelona will almost certainly have to extend their stay at the Olympic Stadium. While their form there suggests that this is not a bad thing, there will be growing restlessness to return home.