Barcelona star out for Granada clash: Xavi Hernandez with another injury headache following Porto win

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is once again re-working his strategy, after the Blaugrana suffered another major injury absence.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski exited their Champions League clash just after the half-hour mark, limping as he did so. Initial reports were that it was merely a bruise, but following further tests on Thursday, it looks as if he will be out for their next match against Granada.

Catalunya Radio (via Sport) report that Lewandowski’s shin has continued swelling, and he has been ruled out for their trip to the South of Spain. The incident occurred during a tackle by David Carmo, and minutes later Lewandowski was replaced by Ferran Torres. It is not yet clear whether he will be available for Poland during the international break.

Presumably Xavi will turn again to Torres for their Granada clash, with Joao Felix likely in line to start again too. Lamine Yamal would be the other obvious option in order to complete the front three, but the 16-year-old has now accumulated over 160 minutes of action in their last two matches, and he will be conscious of not pushing the youngster too hard.

Alternatively Xavi could turn to one of Sergi Roberto or Fermin Lopez as makeshift forwards, or turn to Barca Atletic in order to fill out the squad. None of his solutions are ideal though, and the presence of Felix on the left and Torres through the middle seems a certainty. The one silver lining is that being an impact injury, Lewandowski should be fine for Barcelona’s crucial run towards El Clasico following the internationla break.