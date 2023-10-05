Barcelona should have conceded two penalties against Porto according to former referee

Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Porto, which continued Barcelona’s 100% record in the Champions League, was far from straightforward for the Catalans, and there were several flashpoints throughout the 90 minutes.

Porto were incensed that they weren’t awarded two penalties during the match. Jules Kounde appeared the foul Mehdi Taremi inside the box in the first half, while Joao Cancelo handled in the second period. The latter was awarded at the time, but was overturned by VAR after an earlier infringement.

Antonio Mateu Lahoz, one of Spanish football’s most notorious referees until his retirement in the summer, reflected on the two incidents, and admitted (via Sport) that Barcelona were fortunate on both occasions.

“Kounde takes a big risk (by diving in). If Anthony Taylor were to give a penalty, he would have no complaints.

“I am left with doubts about Cancelo’s handball. I don’t know if it’s a handball by the Porto player. In the shots I see, it within the laws. Thus, it should have been a penalty.”

Barcelona won’t be giving the situation much thought, as they will only be thankful for the three points. However, they certainly appear to have got away with one (or two).