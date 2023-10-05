Barcelona facing nightmare situation as Robert Lewandowski is ruled out for El Clasico

Barcelona could be without star striker Robert Lewandowski for El Clasico, after reports that his injury is worse than first feared.

Lewandowski was ruled out of their clash with Granada this weekend, with the initial diagnosis being a swollen shin, following a challenge by David Carmo during Barcelona’s win over Porto. However Sport say that the problem is in fact worse than first thought.

Barcelona emitted a statement saying the injury is in fact a sprained ankle, while the Catalan daily declare that Lewandowski could be out for more than a month. That would rule Lewandowski out of their crucial clash with Real Madrid on the 28th of October.

Some reports have been kinder on the diagnosis, with Diario AS saying the grade two sprain could keep him out for three to four weeks. That would make his presence touch and go up until the last minute. Other outlets are reporting that Lewandowski will target the Real Madrid match as his return date, but all agree he is a serious doubt.

The club did not give a return date for Lewandowski, but with the clash just over three weeks away, anything close to that diagnosis would rule the Polish striker out. Given it is a sprain, Lewandowski’s recovery cannot be certain, but it augers poorly for Xavi and his men. Not least because Barcelona do not have a wealth of options to replace him with.