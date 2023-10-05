Atletico Madrid very keen on signing key player from Real Sociedad in reported €40m deal

Atletico Madrid are hoping to return to the La Liga title fight this season, having fallen way behind Barcelona in the battle in 2022-23. They have made a promising start to the current campaign, and will hope to build that momentum over the coming years.

To do this, significant signings are likely to be needed, and midfield is one of the areas that is expected to be addressed in 2024, especially if World Cup-winning Rodrigo De Paul is targeted once again.

If De Paul leaves next summeer, Fichajes say that Atletico could look to sign Brais Mendez as his replacement. The 26-year-old has been in outstanding form for Real Sociedad so far this season, especially in the Champions League, where he has two goals and one assist in two matches.

The report states that Real Sociedad would ask for €40m in order to part with Mendez, although that seems improbable given the importance he holds at the Basque side. Atletico Madrid may have to pay out significantly to sign him, but will they?