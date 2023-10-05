Atletico Madrid most decisive team in Champions League following first two matchdays

Atletico Madrid have had a strong start to this season’s Champions League, already matching their total wins from last season’s campaign. Their victory over Feyenoord on Wednesday saw them go top of their group, albeit only on goals scored.

Diego Simeone’s side have been impressive in front of goal so far this season, carry on their form from the second half of the 2022-23 campaign. They’ve picked up four goals in their opening two Champions League encounters, including three against Feyenoord.

As per MD, Atletico are the most effective team in front of goal in this season’s Champions League group stages. Their four goals have some from six shots on target, an accuracy rating of 67%, which is better than any other side.

Simeone will hope that his Atletico Madrid side that continue to be decisive in the Champions League and La Liga this season, as they look to go for success on all fronts in 2023-24.