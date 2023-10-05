Atletico Madrid facing punishment from UEFA over Feyenoord disturbances inside Metropolitano

During that Champions League encounter between Atletico Madrid and Feyenoord on Wednesday evening, violence broke out inside the Civitas Metropolitano as fans of both sides clashed inside the VIP section of the stadium.

Six fans were arrested during the scenes, one of them being a 17-year-old child. According to one eyewitness, the incident began after Feyenoord fans started hitting an Atletico fan, and then began to throw tables and chairs.

Although it has been alleged that Feyenoord supporters started the incident, Atletico could be the team that get into bother over it. As per MD, Los Colchoneros are deemed as responsible for what happens during the match in the stadium, in the eyes of UEFA.

It is not yet known whether the UEFA security coordinator will refer the incident, but if so, Atletico Madrid are likely to be punishment by European football’s governing body. At this stage, it is unclear what that punishment would be.