Analysis: Should Real Madrid try to sign Arsenal defender William Saliba?

Real Madrid have had magnificent success with their newly-formed transfer policy. In recent seasons, Florentino Perez has opted to go for young, exciting talent to progress within the first team, rather than signing established stars on incredibly lucrative deals.

The likes of Eder Militao, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior all fall into this category, while Jude Bellingham does too – albeit he was signed for over €100m from Borussia Dortmund during this summer’s transfer window.

Real Madrid are more than prepared to spend big to sign these young, exciting talents. Tchouameni was signed for Monaco for over €80m too, and the club’s sporting department could look to do the same on a long-term central defender, someone that would part Militao for many years to come.

David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are established names in the Real Madrid side, but they are now the wrong side of 30, so the club wants to sign a younger alternative in the next few years, which would set the centre-back position for the upcoming decade.

According to Fichajes, one of the players that Real Madrid are considering for this role is William Saliba. The Frenchman has been in remarkable form for Arsenal over the last 12-14 months, establishing himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League in the process.

The report states that Saliba, who is only 22 years of age, would cost in excess of €100m, although that large price tag is unlikely to deter Real Madrid and Perez. He recently signed a new contract at Arsenal, so a deal could be difficult now, but is likely to be a explorable possibility in the future.

Simply put, Saliba would be a magnificent signing for Real Madrid. He is easily one of the best young central defenders in world football, if not the best. Los Blancos officials know this, which is why they would probably be prepared to pay a premium to sign him.

He is strong, quick, agile and excellent with the ball at his feet, which is everything that Real Madrid want from their central defenders. He is a fantastic tackler, and opposition players are regularly unlikely to dribble past him.

The problem that Real Madrid will have is trying to prise him away from Arsenal. The Gunners see Saliba as one of their key players for the present and future, so they won’t make it easy for him to be taken away. Still, that is not expected to stop Perez, as it hasn’t done in the past with other players.

There is unlikely to be movement on this in the next 12 months, but it would not be at all surprising if Real Madrid tried to sign Saliba further down the line. He is a perfect fit for them, so would be an incredible pick-up.