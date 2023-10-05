Almeria negotiating with surprise managerial option following multiple rejections

Almeria look close to appointing their new manager, nine days after deciding to sack Vicente Moreno. The Andalusian side find themselves bottom of La Liga with just two points from their opening eight games, and it appears they will turn to former player Veljko Paunovic, who spent half a season there in 2008.

Fabrizio Romano reports (via ED) that Paunovic has given the green light to Almeria, who are now negotiating an exit fee with Chivas Guadalajara. Paunovic previously spent time at Atletico Madrid, Getafe, Real Mallorca and Real Oviedo as a midfielder or forward as a player.

This news comes after Almeria were turned down by Javi Gracia and Carlos Carvalhal, while they failed to bring back Rubi or bring in Oscar Garcia.

Paunovic looks like he will finally be the chosen one to rescue them. Previously he has been the author of good work at Chicago Fire, Reading, and most recently turned things around with Chivas. Starting out as a youth coach, Paunovic also worked his way through the ranks with his native Serbia, winning the 2015 under-20 World Cup.