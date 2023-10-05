All the games Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski could miss after being ruled out against Real Madrid

Barcelona are set to be without their number nine and key forward Robert Lewandowski for their crucial run into the third international break in November.

Against Porto in the Champions League, it was initially thought that the injury sustained during a David Carmo challenge was just an impact problem, and would result in bruising. However since, Barcelona have confirmed that Lewandowski has twisted his ankle, resulting in a sprain.

First reports on the matter say that he will be out for more than a month, ruling him out of their crucial home clash with Real Madrid in El Clasico on the 28th of October. If indeed that diagnosis is correct, here are the matches the Polish international could miss.

The Clasico is obviously the headline clash that he could miss, but trips away to Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Sociedad also stand out as much more difficult tasks without Lewandowski.

Barcelona do not have a natural replacement for Lewandowski, and Ferran Torres, who replaced the Polish striker against Porto, looks like he might be the prime candidate to take over the number nine duties through the middle.

In general, the Blaugrana are looking short of options up front. With Raphinha also ruled out for the next few weeks, Lamine Yamal, Joao Felix, and Torres are Xavi’s only options in the final third now, unless he looks to the Barca Atletic side. In addition, he will be conscious of not pushing Lamine Yamal too hard given his age.