18-year-old Real Madrid target has very tempting release clause of just €30m

It’s no secret that Real Madrid tend to keep an eye on talented young players all across the world, and they especially look at those playing closer to home.

One of the players they are keeping an eye on is Real Betis winger Assane Diao, who has exploded on to the scene in recent weeks. The 18-year-old has established himself in the first team of the Andalusians, which has included scoring in each of his last three matches – one of those being against Sparta Prague on Thursday.

As per Fichajes, Diao is available for just €30m, as this is currently his release clause at Betis. Real Madrid will be well aware that this is an outstanding price for the teenager, so they could make their move in the coming months.

However, Real Betis will be well aware of the growing interest in Diao, and they will surely look to tie him down to a new contract in the next few weeks – one that will include a much higher release clause.