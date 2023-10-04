WATCH: Porto up-in-arms after being denied penalty against Barcelona for alleged Jules Kounde foul

It has been an evenly-contested affair at the Estadio Do Dragao so far, with Barcelona and Porto feeling each other out in the opening stages. Neither side has fashioned a clear chance, although the hosts feel that they should have had one.

Porto talisman Mehdi Taremi looked to shoot in the box, but as he spun to take a strike, Jules Kounde looked to take him down, while also having a hold off his shirt. Unfortunately for the hosts, neither the referee nor VAR chose to award a penalty.

Barcelona and Kounde will perhaps count themselves rather fortunate to have not conceded a penalty there, while Porto will have the opposite feeling.

Barcelona will hope that they can use this stroke of luck to push themselves on to victory. If they can pick up three points against Porto, it would put them in an excellent position to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League.