WATCH: Barcelona take the lead seconds before half time as Ferran Torres pounces on mistake to score

It has been a battle in the opening 45 minutes for Barcelona against Porto, but with the final touch of the first half, they have finally broken the deadlock.

Xavi Hernandez made two changes from the side that defeated Sevilla on Friday, with Ronald Araujo and Oriol Romeu returning to the starting line-up. However, he was forced to make a further change in the first half, with Robert Lewandowski coming off injured.

However, it was Lewandowski’s replacement that has opened the scoring. Ilkay Gundogan pounced on a mistake to play in Ferran Torres, who made no mistake to give Barcelona the lead in Porto.

Despite having rarely started this season, Torres has been in excellent form for Barcelona, and that goal is his fourth of the season.

Barcelona will hope that they can build on that goal as they look to pick up their second consecutive victory in this season’s Champions League.