WATCH: Alvaro Morata gives Atletico Madrid 3-2 lead against Feyenoord following crazy four-goal first half

Atletico Madrid have been taking part in a blockbuster Champions League match against Dutch champions Feyenoord. Despite having fallen behind twice in the first half, Los Colchoneros have now taken the lead for the first time less than two minutes into the second half.

An own goal from Mario Hermoso gave Feyenoord the lead inside the opening 10 minutes, but Alvaro Morata equalised soon after, with the strike being confirmed after a VAR check.

Feyenoord then re-took the lead when David Hancko scored from a free-kick, but again, Atletico equalised. This time, it was with the final kick of the first half, with Antoine Griezmann scoring with an excellent bicycle kick.

Atletico have now taken the lead for the first time on 47 minutes, with Morata grabbing his second. He finished from an excellent cross from Nahuel Molina to make it 3-2.

It has been a crazy match so far, but Atletico Madrid will hope that they can now control it, having got into the lead for the first time.