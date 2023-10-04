The bizarre reason why Lamine Yamal went missing for nine minutes during Barcelona’s victory over Porto

Barcelona picked up an incredibly hard-fought three points against Porto on Wednesday night, a result that saw them make it two wins from two in this season’s Champions League.

Lamine Yamal started the match, the first time he has played from the start in the competition. Officially, he played 80 minutes, although he left the pitch on the 71st minute and, bizarrely, never returned.

As per MD, Lamine Yamal had to use the toilet during the second half, and took the opportunity to leave the pitch during a break in play. However, he ended up being away for nine minutes, during that time Barcelona were playing with 10 men. Xavi Hernandez, who later confirmed that the 16-year-old was suffering with an illness, ended up replacing him with Marcos Alonso.

Barcelona were officially down to 10 men later on as Gavi was sent off in stoppage time, but Lamine Yamal was rather fortunate that his absence did not negatively affect his side too much. The main thing for the Catalans is that they picked up the victory, which they did.