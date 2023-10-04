Sergio Ramos furious with referee following Sevilla draw – ‘We leave feeling a bit helpless’

Sevilla defender Sergio Ramos has made it clear that he feels his side got the much shorter straw during their Champions League draw with PSV Eindhoven. Sevilla took the lead twice through Menaja Gudelj, assisted by Ramos, and Youssef En-Nesyri, but in goals from Luuk de Jong and Jordan Teze in the 86th and 95th minute mean the points were evenly shared.

Sevilla felt that Adria Pedrosa wrongly had a goal chalked off for handball earlier in the match, with Ramos leading the complaints.

“We are not ones to look for excuses or point fingers at anyone, but the referee today was also more of a protagonist than he should have been,” Ramos, todl Relevo.

“They are quick decisions, but you have the VAR to check, give yourself another chance and see it more clearly… Then the goal from Adria that gets ruled out… In this competition there are usually more permissive decisions, and it seemed that today everything was against us.”

Ramos also felt there was a foul in the build-up to Teze’s winner too.

“The foul is there for whoever wants to see it, it is not enough to call it, he has seen it like that, although I do not want to comment on specific cases either.”

“We leave feeling a bit helpless, it was a good game in general terms. This competition is defined by the small details and we leave with a bitter taste in our mouths having taken the lead on two occasions and not being able to win. It was a difficult game, away from home, with a loud crowd and a team that likes to have the ball. We can leave with a good feeling, but when the goal of three points is not achieved, the joy cannot be complete.”

Manager Jose Luis Mendilibar told the press after the match that they felt as if they had been ‘mistreated’ by the referee. He was also asked whether Ramos was struggling to deal with decisions going against him now that he no longer plays for a title contender, which Mendilibar declined to respond to with a half-grin on his face.

RC Lens’ win over Arsenal leaves Sevilla in a tricky sport though, with two sides having a win to their name, while Sevilla lag two points behind. Sevilla may well have to beat Lens in order to stand a chance of progression, with a double-header against Arsenal on the way.