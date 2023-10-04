Real Madrid and Barcelona to give up on 21-year-old rising star in La Liga

Athletic Club are closing on the contract extension of Nico Williams, which would represent a major boost for the Basque club.

Williams, 21, has been a regular part of the Spain setup for over a year now, and is one of their most talented players, but is out of contract next summer. Sport say that Los Leones are close to a new deal though, and hope to sign it before the end of 2023.

This will come as disappointing news to Real Madrid and Barcelona, who are set to withdraw their interest, feeling it is a lost cause. Paris Saint-Germain, Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion have also shown a keen interest.

According to their information, it will be a deal with an affordable release clause for Wiilliams should he decide to leave Bilbao. The intention is that ‘both sides should benefit’ from a sale.

The Clasico duo might be giving up on Williams, but the other sides might not. Real Madrid and Barcelona likely would have been enticed by the idea of getting Williams on the cheap. Given he might not be a starter for either though, they may well be reluctant to shell out on him. Brighton, Villa and PSG are unlikely to be deterred by an ‘affordable release clause’ though.