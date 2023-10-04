Real Madrid and Barcelona paying close attention to potential Bayern Munich exit amid contract situation

Former Manchester City and current Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane has been in fine form this season in Bavaria, despite some tricky spells at the Allianz Arena since joining.

His talent has never been in doubt though, and the speedy German international has already struck up a relationship with Harry Kane in the final third. That will make contract talks all the more difficult for Bayern Munich, who Sport say are looking to tie him down to a new contract.

They will have to work out a deal in the coming months though, as next summer, with less than a year left on his deal, they would have to consider selling him at an affordable price or losing him for free in 2025. The Catalan daily say that both Barcelona and Real Madrid are paying close attention to the situation to see how it develops in the coming months.

Bayern face a similar situation with Alphonso Davies, and losing either or both will mean major surgery to Thomas Tuchel’s left side. No doubt both will feel justified in asking for the top echelon in terms of wages though, and Bayern will have a fine line to walk between standing their ground and losing those players.