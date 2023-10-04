Pressure building on Real Madrid star as scoring drought continues against Napoli

Real Madrid have been in excellent form so far this season. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have won nine of their 10 matches so far, with their inly slip-up coming against bitter rivals Atletico Madrid on the 24th of September.

Jude Bellingham has hogged the headlines following his blistering form, which has somewhat painted over the shortcomings of some of his teammate. Most notably, Rodrygo.

The Brazilian international has failed to score for Real Madrid since the opening day victory over Athletic Club., despite having featured in every match so far this season. As per Diario AS, he is under pressure to start performing, especially considering the form of Joselu Mato, his direct competition in attack.

Joselu has three goals in his last four starts, and has four goals in total, as well as two assists. He is banging on the door to partner Vinicius Junior in attack, which means that Rodrygo has to start picking up his game for Real Madrid, starting with this weekend’s match against Osasuna.